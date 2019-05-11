Iran’s global standard ranking climbs 10 steps

He put the global standard ranking of the country in the past five years at 31, the rank of which increased up by 21.

He made the remarks in a local ceremony in southeast Kerman province and said, “despite all hostilities and enmities of some countries waged against the country, Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran (ISIRI) has gained a favorable international rank under the unsparing support and cooperation of its competent and able manpower.”

Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran (ISIRI) holds one of the 15 main seats of the Board of Directors of International Standard Organization (ISO), he stated.

He, who is adviser to CEO of ISIRI, said, “with its membership in the International Islamic Halal Organization (IIHO), Islamic Republic of Iran is considered as one of the most influential countries of this prestigious organization.”

Despite shortage and shortfalls, ISIRI has taken effective measures in relevant field in a way that poster of International Day of Standard has first been designed by an Iranian designer, he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the naming the current year after “Boosting Domestic Production” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and said, “objectives of boosting domestic production are not realized in abnegation of standard, because, people do not use low-quality and nonstandard goods.”

