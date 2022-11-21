  1. Politics
Nov 21, 2022, 11:24 PM

US' Blinken arrives in Qatar to discuss Iran's nuclear deal

US' Blinken arrives in Qatar to discuss Iran's nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Qatari capital of Doha on Monday evening to to discuss Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, with the Qatari officials.

It is scheduled that US top diplomat will consult with Qatari officials about Iran.

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Benaim said before Blinken's visit that Qatar is an important partner for Washington and the relationship between the two countries is growing.

Earlier, the US State Department had announced that Antony Blinken will visit Qatari capital of Doha on Monday.

The US State Department in a statement added that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Doha to participate in the fifth round of annual strategic negotiations between the US and Qatar.

During his trip to Doha, Blinken will emphasize on Qatar's important contribution to the international sports diplomacy through hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

MA/5637355

News Code 193941
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News