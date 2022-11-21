US' Blinken arrives in Qatar to discuss Iran's nuclear deal

It is scheduled that US top diplomat will consult with Qatari officials about Iran.

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Benaim said before Blinken's visit that Qatar is an important partner for Washington and the relationship between the two countries is growing.

Earlier, the US State Department had announced that Antony Blinken will visit Qatari capital of Doha on Monday.

The US State Department in a statement added that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Doha to participate in the fifth round of annual strategic negotiations between the US and Qatar.

During his trip to Doha, Blinken will emphasize on Qatar's important contribution to the international sports diplomacy through hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

