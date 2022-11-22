US' Sullivan holds talk with Zionist official on Iran

According to the statement released by the White House, Sullivan underscored the US administration’s ironclad support for the Israeli regime's security.

The two sides exchanged views on a wide array of regional security issues of mutual concern.

They emphasized, according to the statement, their shared determination to address security challenges impacting the Middle East, including the alleged threats posed by Iran and its proxies.

White House announced that Sullivan affirmed the US President’s commitment to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

These comments came as Tehran stresses that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

Iran has always declared that nuclear weapons are against Islamic teachings and that nuclear weapons have no place in the defense doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the White House statement, the two sides also discussed the importance of taking steps to de-escalate the security situation in the West Bank, and Sullivan reiterated that a negotiated two-state solution remains the best avenue to achieve a lasting peace.

