Qatar, US FMs discuss Iran in talks in Doha

"We consulted with Blinken about the Iran nuclear agreement," the Qatari foreign minister said after meeting with his US counterpart.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani also said that Qatar considers diplomacy to be the best means of interaction, Aljazeera reported.

"We discussed the developments revolving around the Iran nuclear agreement and the issues of Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Palestinian issue," he said.

"We are currently following up on reports about Iran's nuclear program and believe that diplomacy is the best way to engage," the top Qatari diplomat said.

In a joint press conference with his Qatari counterpart after the meeting, Antony Blanken reacted to the news of Iran's enrichment of 60% at the Fordow site near Qom and claimed that he cannot confirm the reports on Iranian nuclear activities.

The US Secretary of State also said Washington rejected Iran's attempts to include additional cases in the framework of negotiations to revive the nuclear agreement.

Blinken also described the reports on the alleged delivery of Iranian drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war as concerning.

