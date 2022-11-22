IAEA issues new report on Iran’s nuclear activities

IAEA announced in a report that Iran plan to increase its production of 5% or 20% of enriched uranium at Fordow Plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has also confirmed in this report that Iran has started the process of producing 60% uranium using two cascades of second generation centrifuges at Fordow nuclear facility.

Following the recent resolution of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency against Iran and in response to this political and unconstructive action, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) put several actions on the agenda at the first step, so that implementing these moves were carried out at Natanz and Fordow nuclear facilities on Sunday in the presence of the Agency’s inspectors.

Enriching uranium at 60 percent purity at Fordow Plant is of the measures taken by AEOI. This is while that enrichment of uranium with 60 percent purity in Natanz nuclear facility is still going on.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief Mohammad Eslami announced the beginning of new nuclear activities on Tuesday, including the production of UF6 with a purity of 60% for the first time at the country’s Fordow nuclear facility.

Iran has, for the first time, started to produce UF6 with a purity of 60% at Fordow, while the previous process of 60% uranium enrichment in Natanz is still in progress, he said.

The AEOI also noted that replacing the first generation of centrifuge machines with advanced IR-6 centrifuges at Fordow would increase the output at the site dramatically.

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday approved the resolution proposed by the United States and three European countries, in which Iran is accused of insufficient cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog.

In a reaction to the recent resolution of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency against Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani on Sunday said that presenting the resolution in the recent meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency was an action taken with the political motivations and in order to ramp up pressure on Iran at the behest of the United States and three European countries including UK, France and Germany.

