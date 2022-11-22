Iran starts enriching uranium to 60% purity at Fordow

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday approved an anti-Iranian resolution and asked Tehran to cooperate with this international body regarding the claim of "uranium particles found in three undeclared locations in Iran".

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian described the move taken at IAEA’s BoG against the Islamic Republic of Iran as‘ unconstructive’ and said that the Agency’s position has been politically abused again and Iran will take reciprocity measures.

In reaction to the resolution of the Board of Governors, the AEOI announced the measures taken by the organization.

In Fordow:

The production of UF6 uranium with 60% purity for the first time was carried out in the Fordow complex and 60% enrichment is still going on in the Natanz complex.

The beginning of the process of replacing the first generation centrifuge machines with advanced IR-6 machines in this complex, which causes a significant increase in production capacity.

The beginning of the process of equipping hall B (Unit 1) with the capacity of 8 new chains.

In Natanz:

Injecting gas into two new chains of advanced IR-4 and IR-2m machines.

The start of passivation of two other chains of the same type (IR-2m and IR-4), which will be ready for gas injection in the coming days.

The start of the process of setting up the B1000 unit with the capacity of 8 new cascades.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani on Monday said that the Agency was informed about Iran's decision via a letter, and the actions taken was carried out in the presence of the Agency observers.

