Turkish military post at Syrian border attacked, 9 injured

Sputnik reported that the Turkish Ministry of Interior announced in a statement that 8 police officers were injured as a result of a missile attack on a checkpoint of special forces at a border crossing with Syria.

Hours before the Turkish military conducted heavy air raids on the armed Kurdish groups in northern Syria and Iraq, who Ankara blamed for a terrorist attack in Istanbul a few last week.

Turkey's fighter jets hit almost 90 YPG/PKK terrorist targets during air raids in northern regions of Iraq and Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday, according to Daily Sabah.

