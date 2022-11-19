Turkey to continue operations in Syria, Iraq

Cavusoglu, in a statement to al-Arabiya Channel, said, “We will not stop our operations in Syria and Iraq."

“Our troops will continue striking leaders of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Syria and north Iraq," he added, according to North Press.

His statement came days after the Istanbul blast on November 13, killing six and wounding dozens.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander in Chief, Mazloum Abdi, denied involvement in the blast.

Abdi said in a tweet, “We stress that our forces have nothing to do with the Istanbul explosion.”

Syria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad warned on November 16 Turkey against any exploitation of the Istanbul blast incident and using it as a pretext to launch new cross-border military operations.

RHM/PR