Turkish military convoy enters outskirts of Syria's Aleppo

Al-Mayadeen correspondent announced that shortly after the attack of Turkish airstrikes on Aleppo and Raqqa, a convoy of Turkish military forces entered Aleppo's countryside.

The Turkish military has conducted a series of airstrikes across the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah, targeting several towns and villages throughout those provinces.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said early on Sunday that it had carried out airstrikes on the outlawed Kurdish militant bases in northern Syria, which it said were used to carry out attacks on Turkey.

According to the ministry, the strikes targeted bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militants, which Turkey considers as a wing of the PKK.

Turkish fighter jets have also carried out several attacks on the positions of the Kurdish-led so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) forces in the vicinity of Ayn al-Arab, located in the eastern outskirts of Aleppo.

Turkey had already said on Tuesday that it planned to pursue targets in northern Syria after it completed a cross-border operation against the PKK militants in Iraq, following a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul last weekend.

Turkey blames Kurdish militants for the blast on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue on Nov. 13, which killed six people and injured more than 80. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast and both the PKK and SDF have denied involvement in it.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is close to the Syrian opposition, claimed that the airstrikes in northern Syria have left six SDF militants and six Syrian soldiers dead.

