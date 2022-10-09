Iraq paid debts to Iran over gas imports: electricity spox

In an interview with Iraqi News Agency (INA), Ahmad Mousa said that his country imports 20 million cubic meters of gas from Iran every day and that Iraq needs more gas now

The spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity added that has no debts to Iran over the gas imports, adding that "Negotiations, meetings and visits to Iran are ongoing with the aim of coordination on an increase in gas imports."

He added that an Iraqi delegation is planned to travel to Iran to meet with Iranian officials regarding the increase in gas imports and the implementation of the bilateral agreement.

MNA/5605545