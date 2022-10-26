  1. Economy
Six new power plant units to be put into operation tomorrow

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – A number of six thermal power plants will become operational and connected to the national electricity grid on Thursday in a cremony with the participation of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

Launching the aforementioned power plant units will increase the national electricity production capacity by 1,026 megawatts.

These six power plant units include two gas-operated units of Arian Power Plant in Zanjan, Steam Power Plant Unit of Ferdowsi of Mashhad, Heris of East Azarbaijan province, Jahrom of Fars province and Urmia in West Azarbaijan province, total of which would be put into operation through videoconference on Thursday.

Some €651 million has been invested in the construction of new power plant units, so that 2,800 direct employment opportunities and 6,800 indirect job opportunities have been generated during the construction operation of these power plant units.

Also, inauguration of the aforementioned four steam power plant units will save more than one billion cubic meter in consumption of fuel annually.

The 13th government under President Raeisi, by increasing 6,000-megawatt electricity generation capacity in the recent year, has set a record in increasing the electricity production capacity within a year.

 MA/IRN84924427

News Code 192934
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

