Tehran prov. exports over $2.4bn worth of products in H1

Hassan Mirzaei stated that $2.477 billion worth of products were exported from Tehran province to other countries in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year.

According to the statistics of Tehran Customs Office, 4,746,000 ton of non-oil goods, valued at $2.477 billion, were exported from Tehran province, so that this province accounts for 10.21 percent total export share of the country.

In this period, $245 million, $153 million and $48 million worth of products in industrial, agricultural and handicrafts sectors were exported from Tehran province respectively.

In addition, $51 million and $94 million worth of oil bases, petrochemicals and mining, minerals were exported from this province in the first half of the current year respectively, he continued.

Mirzaei pointed to the products imported into Tehran province and stated that 244,000 tons of goods, valued at $4.808 billion, were imported into Tehran province, showing a 12.74 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

The countries of Turkey, Iraq, Germany, Afghanistan and Pakistan were introduced Tehran’s exports target markets in this period respectively, he added.

MA/IRN84921242