Senior cleric calls for gloriously holding 22 Bahman rallies

Pointing out to the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory, Khatami dubbed the Islamic Republic of Iran a strong tree that the enemies do not even have the power to move on of its single leaves.

"The enemies did everything for the downfall of the (Islamic) Revolution during (the past) 43 years, the latest example of which was the hybrid war they created, but today we are proud to say that their plot has been thwarted," the senior cleric stated.

Tomorrow's march is a symbol of the wisdom of the nation that knows the enemy and knows how to deal with the enemy, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami offered condolences to the people of Syria and Turkey over the deadly earthquake incident.

MP/5705673