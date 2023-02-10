  1. Politics
Feb 10, 2023, 2:46 PM

Senior cleric calls for gloriously holding 22 Bahman rallies

Senior cleric calls for gloriously holding 22 Bahman rallies

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Tehran provisional Friday prayers leader Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami called for gloriously holding the 22 Bahman rallies which are scheduled to be held across Iran on Saturday.

Pointing out to the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory, Khatami dubbed the Islamic Republic of Iran a strong tree that the enemies do not even have the power to move on of its single leaves.

"The enemies did everything for the downfall of the (Islamic) Revolution during (the past) 43 years, the latest example of which was the hybrid war they created, but today we are proud to say that their plot has been thwarted," the senior cleric stated.

Tomorrow's march is a symbol of the wisdom of the nation that knows the enemy and knows how to deal with the enemy, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami offered condolences to the people of Syria and Turkey over the deadly earthquake incident.

MP/5705673

News Code 197244

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News