Nov 18, 2022

US continues imposing sanctions on Iran-related firms

TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – In continuation of the anti-Iran campaign, the United States imposed sanctions on 13 companies based in China, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for alleged role in sale of Iranian oil and petrochemical products.

More than a dozen companies based in China, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were on Thursday hit by United States sanctions, accused of facilitating the sale of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products to buyers in East Asia, Reuters reported.

The latest US move comes in continuation of the western countries' hostile and futile moves against Iran.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned them not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

The Iranian authorities have said the US and other Western countries are seeking to make Iran give up its steadfastness in supporting the Iranian nation's rights at the negotiating table by fomenting riots and increasing the pressures.

