3 arrested in connection with deadly terrorist attack in Izeh

"Three of the main elements of today's incidents and unrest in [Khuzestan's] Izeh County have been placed under arrest," Ali Dehqani, director-general of the Justice Administration Department of Khuzestan said, according to Press TV.

"[Further] efforts are on the agenda for identification and apprehension of other elements connected to the incidents," he added.

At least seven people were killed after terrorists opened fire at people and security forces at a crowded market in Izeh around sunset on Wednesday.

Officials have identified a nine-year-old child, a 45-year-old woman, and three youths among the martyrs. At least 10 other people were also wounded.

The wounded have also been transferred to the province's Ahvaz County for treatment, the judicial official added, saying relevant orders have been issued for the incident to be addressed as a special case by the provincial Justice Administration Department.

On October 26, a Daesh-affiliated terrorist attacked the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern province of Fars before the evening prayers, killing at least 15 pilgrims — including a woman and two children — and injuring 40 others.

The attack came amid ongoing foreign-backed riots that have hit various Iranian provinces after a 22-year-old woman, named as Mahsa Amini, died in hospital despite intensive medical care and resuscitation efforts.

RHM/PR