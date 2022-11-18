US sanctions on IRIB in violation of Iranian nation's rights

"Allowing terrorist networks and media to do acts of mischief against the Iranian nation while sanctioning IRIB and Press TV with the aim of blocking Iran's viepoints and opinion from getting to the world is a continuation of the flagrant violation of the rights of the Iranian nation by the US government," Nasser Kan'ani, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a post on his Twitter account on Friday in reaction to the latest US move in sanctioning national TV (The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB)) and Tehran-based English-language Press TV.

"There is no end in sight to America's crimes against independent nations and governments," the spokesman added.

The latest US move comes in continuation of the western countries' hostile and futile moves against Iran.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned them not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

The Iranian authorities have said the US and other Western countries are seeking to make Iran give up its steadfastness in supporting the Iranian nation's rights at the negotiating table by fomenting riots and increasing the pressures.

MNA