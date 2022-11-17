Recent terrorist operations stem from enemy frustration

In reaction to separate terrorist shooting attacks that hit the central cities of Semirom and Malekshahr as well as the southwestern city of Izeh that left a number of civilians and security forces dead and injured, Ali Bahadori Jahromi on Thursday said, “Those who played into media terrorists should be accountable for the actions of their outgrowths on the streets of Izeh and Isfahan."

The assaults will not go unanswered, he added, saying, “Enemies and [those waging] media terrorism try to advance their agenda by spreading propaganda [against Iran] and by resorting to different types of media hype and through methods that are unclear and unfamiliar, but when they lose hope, they have no other way than terror."

They are not concerned about Iranian children and women, the spokesman said, adding, “They chant slogans [in support of] freedom and women but they are [in reality] flag-bearers for acts of terrorism.”

At least least seven people were killed after terrorists opened fire at people and security forces at a crowded market in Izeh in southwestern province of Khuzestan on Wednesday.

Three people were also killed and eight security forces injured during riots in Semirom in the central Iranian province of Isfahan.

Two security forces were also killed and two others wounded in the city of Malekshahr in Isfahan Province.

