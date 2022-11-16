Turkish president threatens Greece once again

“We can arrive suddenly one night. There are officials in Greece who do not know their limits. We tell them to know the diplomacy of the neighboring country. Don’t mess with Turkey. They can fill the islands with as many guns as they want. None of these will do you any good. Here is Turkey. Greece has to know its place. They need to remember history,” Erdogan said while at the G-20 Summit in Indonesia.

Erdogan has increased the rhetoric against Greece in recent months. Ankara considers the increase of Greek military presence in the islands located in the Aegean Sea, close to the Turkish coastline, as a serious threat. On the other hand, Ankara and Athens cannot agree on the delimitation of maritime zones, and Turkey accuses Greece of violating the rights of the minority of Turkish nationals.

Fearing each other, the two neighboring countries of Turkey and Greece are massively strengthening their military capabilities in case of the occurrence of a possible conflict.

MP/PR