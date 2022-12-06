Turkey warns Greece again against militarizing Aegean islands

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu in the capital Ankara, Cavusoglu said, "Either Greece takes a step back and abides by agreements, or we will do what is necessary," referring to the violation of the demilitarized status of eastern Aegean islands near the Turkish coast.

Letters Turkey sent to the UN laying out Ankara's legal arguments after Athens violated the islands’ demilitarized status bothered Greece, Cavusoglu said, according to local Turkish media.

Turkey filed a complaint about Greece’s actions that violate the demilitarized status of the eastern Aegean islands through a July 2021 letter to the UN chief.

These islands were given to Greece under the treaties of Lausanne and Paris, on the condition of disarmament, he said, adding that Greece is "directly violating these two agreements. So Greece does not want peace."

There is a direct link between the status and sovereignty of these demilitarized islands, he said, adding that if Greece does not abandon this violation, the islands’ sovereignty will become a matter of debate. Greece is taking negative steps toward Ankara's security, he added.

"If Athens doesn’t want peace, Ankara will do whatever is necessary," he said.

MNA/PR