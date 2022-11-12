Erdogan officially appoints ambassador to Israel

After the restoration of diplomatic relations between Turkey and the Israeli regime, according to a corresponding decree published in the Turkish government's official Resmi Gazete, Torunlar, a member of Turkey's Foreign Policy Advisory Board, was appointed as Turkish Ambassador to the Israeli regime.

In late August, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey had decided to appoint an ambassador to the Israeli regime and restore diplomatic relations. Torunlar previously served as ambassador to Palestine.

Relations between Tel Aviv and Istanbul deteriorated sharply in 2010 after the Israeli regime's special forces captured the Mavi Marmara ship sailing out of Turkey to the Gaza Strip. In May 2018, Ankara invited the regime's ambassador to Turkey to leave the country after protests in the Gaza Strip against the backdrop of the 70th anniversary of the formation of the Israeli regime and the anniversary of the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Quds. Then, 59 Palestinians were killed in the clashes, and more than 2,700 were injured.

