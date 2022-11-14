Amir-Abdollahian stresses implementing Iran-Oman agreements

He made the remarks in his meeting with the Iranian envoy to the Sultanate of Oman Ali Najafi on Monday evening and stressed the necessity of promoting level of bilateral cooperation and implementing the agreements signed between the high-ranking officials of the two countries especially in the economic field.

In the meeting, the Iranian ambassador to Oman submitted a comprehensive report on the amicable relations between Iran and Oman in various fields especially the trend of following up the agreements made during the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Muscat in June 2022.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the privileged level of relations and consultations between Iran and Oman and emphasized the need to promote mutual cooperation and implementation of agreements between the two countries, especially in the economics area.

