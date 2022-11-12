Iran, Oman poised to deepen economic ties as officials meet

Saleh bin Said Masan, Oman's Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry is visiting Tehran at the head of an Omani delegation and held a meeting with the Chairman of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) Ali Rasoulian in Tehran on Saturday.

The Public Relations of ISIPO said in a statement that the meeting was held in continuation of economic diplomacy pursued by the 13th government under president Raeisi and with the aim of promoting economic and commercial cooperation relying on the capacities of small and medium enterprises of the two countries.

In the meeting, the two sides expressed their readiness to deepen economic relations using the potential of joint investment towns.

