Iran, Oman FMs discuss latest JCPOA-related issues

Emphasizing the positive relations between Iran and Oman and serious determination of the senior officials of the two countries in continuing, expanding and strengthening bilateral relations as well as regional and international cooperation, Iranian and Omani foreign minister exchanged their views on the latest situation of JCPOA talks on the removal of sanctions.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the good and constructive intentions of Sultanate of Oman and thanked the unsparing and unflinching efforts of foreign minister of Oman for achieving a good, stable and lasting agreement.

