Iran, Oman FMs mull over developing coop. at regional level

Speaking in a phone call on Sunday evening, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian underlined Iran's seriousness since entering the negotiations to lift sanctions and appreciated Oman's efforts in this regard.

He also pointed to the necessity of fully operationalizing the decisions and agreements of the high officials of the two countries in various sectors of relations.

Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, for his part, called Iran's role in the region essential and stressed developing cooperation at the regional level.

He assessed the continuation of efforts to reach agreements between the two countries as important and fruitful.

Referring to the recent phone call between the Sultan of Oman and the President of Iran, the Omani foreign minister praised Tehran's constructive policy in developing ties with its neighbors and emphasizing regional cooperation.

