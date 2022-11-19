  1. Politics
Raeisi:

Iran-Oman brotherly, cordial ties to further deepen relations

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – President Ebrahim Raeisi on Saturday said that the brotherly, close, and historical ties of Iran and Oman will further reinforce bilateral relations in the future.

Raeisi, in a message on the occasion of the Arab country's National Day, congratulated the Omani people and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik.

In the congratulatory message, Iran’s President said that the brotherly, intimate, and historical ties with Oman will further strengthen bilateral relations in the future.

November 18 is marked in Oman as National Day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said who governed Oman from 1970 to 2020. The National Day is also called Qaboos's Birthday.

