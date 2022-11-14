Astana to host new round of Syria peace talks

The news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan announced on Monday that the representatives of Russia, Turkey, Iran, the Syrian government and the Syrian opposition are going to attend a new round of Astana peace talks in the capital of the Central Asian country, namely Astana, where the talks originally began between the three guarantors of the peace in Syria namely Iran, Turkey and Russia.

According to the Kazakh foreign ministry, the representatives of the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq are also expected in these negotiations in the new round of Astana peace talks.

The situation in Syria, including the humanitarian, social and economic situation, the all-out promotion of the political process, confidence-building measures, including the release of hostages and the search for missing people, the mobilization of the efforts of the international community based on UN Security Council Resolution 2642 with the aim of rebuilding Syria and creating conditions for the return of refugees to their land are among the topics to be discussed in the new Astana talks.

On the first day of these negotiations (December 22), holding bilateral and tripartite consultations of the guarantor countries (Iran, Russia and Turkey), negotiations with the Syrian parties (Syrian government and the opposition), contact with the delegations of the observer countries (Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and also the office Special Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Syrian Affairs and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) is on the agenda.

On the second day of negotiations (December 2), the consultations will continue and a general meeting will be held followed by a press conference.

Also, in the framework of these negotiations, a working meeting of the forced detainees with the participation of 3 guarantor states and experts from the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross will be held.

