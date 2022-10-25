Raeisi stresses expanding Tehran-Astana bilateral ties

Raeisi sent a congratulatory message to Tokayev on the occasion of Kazakhstan Republic Day. The Iranian president felicitated the Kazakh government and nation on the occasion.

Referring to the visit of the Kazakh president to Tehran and the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit (SCO) in Samarkand, Raeisi said that favorable understandings were made and the Iranian side is pursuing the realization of the reached understandings with a strong will.

He also referred to his visit to Astana for attending the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and emphasized the importance of regional relations in order to ensure peace and security in Asia.

"I am sure that by relying on the favorable and common capacities of the two countries and paying attention to the existing capabilities in bilateral relations, the level of bilateral ties can be further expanded in various fields," Raeisi added.

