Nov 21, 2022, 10:10 AM

Kazakh President Tokayev wins re-election with 81.3% of vote

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – Kazakhstan's incumbent president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been re-elected as the leader of the Central Asian country, preliminary results showed on Monday.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured a second term in Sunday's snap election, winning 81.31% of the vote, the central Asian nation's Central Election Commission said on Monday, citing preliminary data.

Voter turnout stood at 69.44%, with five other candidates scoring in the low single digits, data showed. The second most popular option picked by voters was "against everyone", with 5.8% of ballots, according to Reuters.

Several fellow central Asian leaders congratulated Tokayev on Monday morning before the preliminary results were announced, as exit polls published earlier showed similar figures.

