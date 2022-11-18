Rocket attack targets US military base in east Syria

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American troops in the Middle East, said in a short statement that the rockets were launched at around 9:32 p.m. local time (1832 GMT) on Thursday, and targeted US-led troops at the Green Village base.

It further said that the projectiles failed to impact anything inside the base, Press TV reported.

Earlier, Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units – better known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi – reported that several rockets struck the vicinity of the US-controlled al-Omar oil field.

The Arabic-language Radio Souryana station also reported that several explosions were heard inside the US-run base, and attack helicopters flew overhead at a low altitude in the aftermath of the attack.

The development took place two days after local residents of a village in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, in cooperation with government forces, prevented a US military convoy from advancing through their villages.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that a convoy of six armored vehicles was forced to turn around and head back in the direction it came from after locals in al-Buladiyah village aided by government forces stationed at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the area blocked the road.

