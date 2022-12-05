  1. Politics
Russia urges US to lift all anti-Iran sanctions irreversibly

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – Russia urges the United States to lift all illegal sanctions against Iran as soon as possible and irreversibly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Washington has not given up on the policy of 'maximum pressure' in relation to the nuclear deal with Iran," Sputnik said.

We strongly urge the American side to lift all illegal sanctions against Iran as soon as possible and irreversibly and ensure the strict implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231," Lavrov said in a video message to the participants of the Moscow Conference on Nonproliferation, the report added.

Such a move would pave the way for Tehran's reciprocal "defrosting" of its voluntary commitments under the nuclear deal, the minister added.

