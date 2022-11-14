"Taiwan is first red line that must not be crossed"

President Xi further urged the US to respect the differences between the two countries' paths, Chinese website Global Times reported.

The Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-US relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations, Xi told Biden, expressing hope that the US will match its words with action and abide by the one-China policy and the three joint communique.

"President Biden has said on many occasions that the US does not support "Taiwan independence" and has no intention to use Taiwan as a tool to seek advantages in competition with China or to contain China. China hopes that the US side will act on this assurance to real effect," Xi emphasized.

Xi said it is vital to recognize and respect the differences between the paths China and the US take which is nothing new and will continue to exist as the US practices capitalism and China practices socialism.

MNA/PR