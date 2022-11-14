UK, EU impose new sanctions on Iran

The Qatari Al Jazeera TV telegram channel is reporting the European Union and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions against Iran on Monday in a coordinated action.

On the other hand, Al Jazeera TV reported, The European Union added 29 individuals and 3 entities in Iran to its list of sanctions.

The British government issued a statement and announced that it has sanctioned 24 officials in Iran for alleged human rights violations.

According to AP, the EU sanctioned Iran’s interior minister and several senior police and military officials, including the commander of the army Iranian ground forces and the IRGC commanders.

The EU also targeted Tehran-based English television Press TV.

Britain also said that Iranian Communications Minister Issa Zarepour and several local law enforcement and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officials would face similar restrictions in the UK.

The move by European countries comes in continuation of the western countries' hostile and futile moves against Iran.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned the European countries not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

Sporadic protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who lost her life due to previous illnesses record while in morality police custody.

The Iranian authorities have said the US and other Western countries are seeking to make Iran give up its steadfastness in supporting the Iranian nation's rights at the negotiating table by fomenting riots and increasing the pressures.

KI