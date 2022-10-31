Iran sanctions 4 American entities, 10 individuals

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the approvals of the relevant authorities and in line with the implementation of the law (Combating Human Rights Violations and Adventurous and Terrorist Actions of the United States of America in the Region) approved in August 2016, blacklists the following individuals and entities based on Articles 4 and 5 the aforementioned law and for the reasons of committing activities against human rights, interfering in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, instigating violence and disorder in Iran, inciting and encouraging terrorist acts, confronting the efforts and activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against terrorism, and finally for the increasing the pressure on the Iranian nation, which mounts to economic terrorism.

The list is as follows:

The aforementioned persons and entities, according to articles 6, 7, and 8 of the sixth section of the aforementioned law, will be banned from acquiring Iranian visas and the impossibility of entering the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Their bank accounts in the financial and banking system of Iran will be blocked, and their property and assets in Iran's territory will be confiscated under the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

All the institutions and bodies of the Islamic Republic of Iran will take the necessary measures to implement these sanctions.

