Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 12

Kayhan:
Harming national unity, weakening security goals of Iran's enemies
Siyasat-e Rooz:
Iran very serious in confronting hostility of enemies: Leader
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Leader calls for resolving problems of Sistan and Baluchestan
Emrooz:
Iran to import 6000 electric cars
Afkar:
Ghalibaf: People axis of Islamic Republic of Iran
Atrak:
Leader says US seeking to create crisis in Iran
Abrar:
Leader urges resolving problems of Sistan and Baluchestan
Arman-e Melli:
Nuclear talks in Doha
Arman-e Emrooz:
Leader calls on nation not to let enemies disrupt national unity
Shahrvand:
Baku message to Tehran: Azerbaijan not intend to attack Armenia
RHM/
Your Comment