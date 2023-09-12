Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 12

Kayhan:

Harming national unity, weakening security goals of Iran's enemies

Siyasat-e Rooz:

Iran very serious in confronting hostility of enemies: Leader

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Leader calls for resolving problems of Sistan and Baluchestan

Emrooz:

Iran to import 6000 electric cars

Afkar:

Ghalibaf: People axis of Islamic Republic of Iran

Atrak:

Leader says US seeking to create crisis in Iran

Abrar:

Leader urges resolving problems of Sistan and Baluchestan

Arman-e Melli:

Nuclear talks in Doha

Arman-e Emrooz:

Leader calls on nation not to let enemies disrupt national unity

Shahrvand:

Baku message to Tehran: Azerbaijan not intend to attack Armenia

RHM/