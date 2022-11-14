'Don’t Breathe' goes to VGIK International Film Festival

Directed by Milad Nasim-Sobhan, the short film will represent Iran at the 2022 edition of the event.

It is the story of a man who sees smoke coming out of his mouth when he lets out his breath. This makes him and the people around him uncomfortable, bringing forth new challenges.

The cast of the short film are Ali Baqeri, Alireza Mehran, Ali Farzin, Vahid Khaksari and Amirali Alinaqi.

Earlier, the short film achieved the Remi Bronze Award in the Fantasy section of the 55th WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival in the US. It has been also screened at Midwest Sci-Fi Short Film Festival in the US. The short piece also was picked as the best international short film at the Regina International Film Festival and Awards in Canada.

The VGIK International Film Festival serves as a forum reflecting a wide spectrum of trends, traditions, and tendencies in world film education. The event will be held on November 16-20.

