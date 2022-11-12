  1. World
Iraqi F-16 fighterjets pound ISIL positions in Saladin

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – Iraqi forces on Friday targeted ISIL positions in Saladin province with F-16 fighterjets and pounded the terrorists' positions.

According to Iraqi news sources, at least 5 ISIL terrorists were killed during the attack.

On November 8, the Iraqi ministry of defense issued a statement, announcing that three ISIL hideouts were identified and destroyed by the Saladin operation command last night.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

