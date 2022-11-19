  1. World
Nov 19, 2022, 12:15 PM

4 Iraqi military forces killed in ISIL attack on Kirkuk

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported that four military forces were killed in an ISIL attack on a unit of the Iraqi army in Kirkuk.

A source in the Iraqi police has told some media that the attack took place in the northwest of Kirkuk province.

According to the reports, elements of the ISIL terrorist group attacked the army forces on Saturday morning, killing four Iraqi military forces.

In 2017, after three years of fighting, Iraq declared victory over the ISIL terrorist group, a group that had occupied a third of the country's territory, but some elements of this terrorist group are still active in some areas of Diyala, Kirkuk, Anbar, Saladin, Baghdad and Nineveh provinces.

