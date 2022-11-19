ISIL attack leaves 8 Egyptian military forces killed

The attack targeted Egyptian army forces in El Qantara city on Saturday.

According to the reports, two Egyptian officers and five soldiers were killed in this attack.

Tribal sources announced that the ISIL terrorists took control of several government buildings during an attack following which clashes broke out between the Egyptian army and the terrorists.

The sources added that ISIL terrorists also took control of a school, pharmacy school, and other buildings, but the army, police, and tribal groups intervened and forced the terrorist elements to retreat.

Egyptian soldiers, especially in the Sinai Peninsula, have been the target of attacks by terrorist groups many times in recent years.

