JCPOA-related developments not evolving in right direction

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, made comments in a statement on the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Münster in Germany last week, as appeared on his website on Monday.

Borrel said that "in Münster, we had also an important discussion on Iran."

He said that the EU imposed sanctions on Iran on 17 October over the crackdown on foreign-backed riots that, as he claimed, are still continuing following the killing of Mahsa Amini.

He went on to talk about the talks on the revival of the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, saying "Regarding the JCPOA, things are not evolving in the right direction. Positions between the parties are not converging yet."

The EU foreign policy chief further said that Iran must engage with the International Atomic Agency in a constructive way.

The German government spokesman said on Monday that the European Union is working on imposing a new package of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The move by European countries comes in continuation of the western countries' hostile and futile moves against Iran.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned the European countries not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

Sporadic protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who lost her life due to previous illnesses record while in morality police custody.

The Iranian authorities have said the US and other Western countries are seeking to make Iran give up its steadfastness in supporting the Iranian nation's rights at the negotiating table by fomenting riots and increasing the pressures.

MNA