Amir-Abdollahian, Borrell discuss JCPOA on phone

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell held a telephone conversation on Monday evening regarding the JCPOA talks.
During the phone talk, the two sides also exchanged their views on the cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
