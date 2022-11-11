Large Russian trade delegation to arrive in Iran soon: envoy

The envoy announced the imminent visit of a large trade and economic delegation from Russia including various industrial trade and production companies, chambers of industry and commerce of the republics and provinces of the Russian Federation in order to meet with their Iranian counterparts.

The Russian trade delegation, which consists of more than 100 Russian economic activists, will visit Iran as headed by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation Sergey Katyrin.

According to the Iranian Embassy to Moscow, with the planning made in this regard, the Russian trade delegation is supposed to meet with the Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafe’ei and a number of government officials of the country in the economic and trade fields.

Moreover, the Russian trade and economic delegations will hold bilateral meetings with the different Iranian industrial and trade unions.

During their stay in Iran, Russian trade delegation will pay a visit to the Iranian provinces of Isfahan and Gilan in order to get more familiarity with the economic activists of the two provinces especially North-South Corridor.

