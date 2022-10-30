Russia to host 16th Joint Economic Commission with Iran

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji is the head of the Iranian delegation of this joint commission and Alexander Novak, the deputy prime minister of Russia, is also the head of the Iran-Russia joint commission from Russia.

In the joint commission of Iran and Russia, representatives from the Ministry of Petroleum, Foreign Affairs, Economic and Financial Affairs, Roads and Urban Development, Energy, Science, Research and Technology, Agricultural Jihad, Sports and Youth, Communications and Information Technology and representatives from the Presidency, the Islamic Council, Armed Forces Headquarters, Supreme Council of Commercial, Industrial and Special Economic Zones, Atomic Energy Organization, Central Bank, National Development Fund, National Standards Organization, Chamber of Commerce and Iran Business Center will be represented in Russia, and they will be having expert discussions with their counterparts to compile cooperation documents.

After the talks, the joint commission of Iran and Russia will provide several cooperation documents in various fields to the Iranian oil minister and the Russian deputy prime minister for signing.

So far, Iran and Russia have held 15 meetings in the form of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Russia, in which various documents have been prepared and signed by the heads of the two countries.

The first meeting of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission dates back to December 1996. This meeting was the first meeting after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, when Iran's then-Minister of Economy and Finance, Morteza Mohammad Khan, and Russia's Minister of Foreign Economic Affairs, Olek Davidov, headed the delegations of the two countries in the five-day meeting.

The 15th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Russia was also held in Tehran and Isfahan in May 2018 under the responsibility of the Iranian Ministry of Energy.

