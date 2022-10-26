Iran oil minister meets GECF ministers for bilateral talks

Iran’s Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji met and held talks with the Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tariq al-Mulla, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Nikolay Shulginov, Minister of State for Energy Affairs of the State of Qatar Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Algerian Minister of Energy and Mining Mohamed Arkab, as well as the Venezuelan deputy oil minister.

Several issues including the gas market and trade, export of technical and engineering services, and trade of oil and oil products were discussed during the meetings.

On the sidelines of the GECF meeting on Tuesday, Owji stressed, “As one of the world’s largest holders of proven natural gas reserves and one of the largest owners of domestic natural gas distribution networks in the world, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for whatever cooperation in various fields: natural gas exploration, drilling, development, exploitation, and distribution."

