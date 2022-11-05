  1. Technology
China to send monkeys to its new space station

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – China is reportedly planning to send monkeys to its newly completed Tiangong space station to study how they grow and reproduce in a zero-gravity environment.

The research would be conducted in the space station’s largest module slated to be used for life science experiments, South China Morning Post reported, citing Zhang Lu, a scientist leading the development of scientific equipment for the space station, according to Independent.

“These experiments will help improve our understanding of an organism’s adaptation to microgravity and other space environments,” Dr. Lu, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, said in a speech.

