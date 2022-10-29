China launches new experimental satellite

The Shiyan-20 C satellite was launched at 9:01 a.m. (Beijing Time) on a Long March-2D carrier rocket, according to Xinhua.

It will be mainly used for in-orbit verification of new technologies such as space environment monitoring.

The satellite has been designed and built by the Shanghai-based Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is tasked with demonstrating new technologies used for purposes such as space environmental monitoring.

Long March 2D, made by the company's Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, is propelled by liquid propellants and has a liftoff thrust of 300 metric tons. It can send a 1.3-ton spacecraft to a sun-synchronous orbit with an altitude of 700 kilometers.

The launch mission marked the 445th flight of the Long March rocket family and the country's 46th space mission this year. China plans to undertake more than 60 rocket launches in 2022.

