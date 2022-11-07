Beijing criticizes G7 interference in China internal policies

"This statement ignores China's serious position and objective facts, interferes in China's internal affairs, and maliciously slanders China. The PRC expresses strong dissatisfaction and strongly protests this," Lijian told TASS when asked to comment on the G7’s joint statement, adopted at a meeting in Munster, Germany, on November 3-4.

He urged the G7 to abandon the Cold War mentality and adhere to a multilateral approach to international relations.

In a joint statement, the G7 countries expressed their wish to cooperate with China in areas where it is possible, including on issues of peace and security, global health and climate. At the same time, they warned Beijing against what they described as unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force. The G7 addressed China with a reminder of the need to abide by the principles of the UN Charter for the peaceful settlement of disputes and for refraining from threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force.

