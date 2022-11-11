Afghanistan's situation result of foreigners’ intervention

Speaking in a meeting of the UN to review a resolution on the situation in Afghanistan, Iran UN envoy stated that the current humanitarian and political situation in Afghanistan is a sign of the effects of the military intervention of foreign forces in the country under the pretext of fighting terrorism and establishing peace and democracy in other countries.

Iravani said that foreign intervention has caused other countries and nations to face endless dangers.

Iran emphasizes the need to investigate the war crimes committed by the occupying forces in the past in Afghanistan, the Iranian envoy continued.

While announcing Iran’s support for the adoption of a resolution related to the situation in Afghanistan, the ambassador stated that the adoption of this resolution is a clear message of unity to support people of Afghanistan in the path towards creating a prosperous, peaceful and self-reliant country.

The future of Afghanistan strictly depends on the implementation of the Constitution and commitment to it in order to ensure participation and respect for the rights of all ethnic groups, religions and Afghan women and girls.

He went on to say that ensuring establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan based on the constitution is the main factor in the recognition of the future government of that country.

The envoy then emphasized the necessity of protecting the property and assets belonging to Afghanistan in other countries and facilitating access to these assets to deal with the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

MA/IRN84938707