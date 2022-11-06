Tehran reacts to UNSC informal session over Iran

The biggest violators of human rights and supporters of the most notorious terrorist groups arranged Arria Formula in New York against the Islamic Republic of Iran to condemn and isolate Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani tweeted, criticizing that they didn't allow the representative of 19 countries against the sanctions to deliver a speech at the meeting.

The US representative prevented the speech and reading of the statement of the representatives of the 19 member countries of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Instead, the United States brought two women, who support sanctions against Iranian women and children, to the podium, Kan'ani added.

"The US government failed in New York. Less than a week later, the representatives of 19 countries attended the meeting of national coordinators of the group of friends in defense of the United Nations Charter in Tehran, giving an answer to Americans," he pointed out.

Who is truly isolated? Iranian top diplomat added.

RHM/FNA14010815000225