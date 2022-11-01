Raeisi officially welcomes Armenian PM in Tehran

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived on Tuesday at the head of a high-ranking delegation at the invitation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Upon arrival, Pashinyan was welcomed by Iran’s Vice-President and Head of Plan and Budget Organization Massoud Mir-Kazemi.

Then, Raeisi officially welcomed Pashinyan in Tehran’s Sa’dabad Complex.

After the welcoming ceremony, bilateral talks kicked off between the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Evermore developing and strengthening bilateral cooperation in various political, economic and cultural fields and also exchanging views on the most important regional and international issues have been cited as the most important topics of negotiations between high-ranking Iranian and Armenian delegations.

