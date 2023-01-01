Brazilian police arrest man with knife in Lula inauguration

The man was trying to enter Brasilia’s esplanade for the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, according to a spokesperson from the city’s military police force, western media including the Independent reported on Sunday.

The veteran left-wing politician is being sworn in today in the Brazilian capital.

He will assume office for the third time, having narrowly beaten right-wing outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro in last October’s election.

Mr da Silva, 77, won back the presidency after stepping down in 2018 following his imprisonment over a corruption scandal which sidelined him from that year’s election.

MNA