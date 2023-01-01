  1. World
Jan 1, 2023, 9:21 PM

Brazilian police arrest man with knife in Lula inauguration

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Brazilian police arrest man armed with a knife and an explosive device attempting to storm the inauguration ceremony of Brazilian President Lula da Silva, media have reported.

The man was trying to enter Brasilia’s esplanade for the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, according to a spokesperson from the city’s military police force, western media including the Independent reported on Sunday.

The veteran left-wing politician is being sworn in today in the Brazilian capital.

He will assume office for the third time, having narrowly beaten right-wing outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro in last October’s election.

Mr da Silva, 77, won back the presidency after stepping down in 2018 following his imprisonment over a corruption scandal which sidelined him from that year’s election.

